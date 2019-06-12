Nicaraguans celebrate prisoner release
Nicaraguans celebrate release of 'political prisoners'

Supporters of activists arrested during anti-government protests in Nicaragua celebrate their release, but condemn the amnesty law that led to it for granting immunity to security forces accused of rights abuses.

