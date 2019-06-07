Neymar thanks supporters amid rape inquiry

Video

Brazilian footballer Neymar has thanked his supporters after giving a statement to police regarding a rape investigation.

The player, on crutches due to sport-related injuries, briefly addressed the waiting media after leaving a Rio de Janeiro police station.

"I want to say thank you for the well wishes, and say that I have felt very loved," he said.

A woman has claimed that Neymar raped her in a Paris hotel room in May. He denies the accusations.