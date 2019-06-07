Can Mexico stop the migrant flow?
President Donald Trump wants Mexico to do more to stop migrants from reaching the US border.

We travelled to the Mexico-Guatemala border to see firsthand what Mexico's already doing to stop the flow of migrants.

Video by Rod MaCleod and Angélica M Casas

