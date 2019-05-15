Inside the school for transgender children

Video

A school believed to be the first in the world predominantly for transgender children and their siblings opened in Chile last year.

It is named after the Mexican transgender politician Amaranta Gómez Regalado, and caters for children aged between 6 and 17.

Many of the students dropped out of their previous schools once they began to transition.

They learn traditional subjects like maths, science, history, English and art and take part in state exams.

The BBC's Gender and Identity reporter Megha Mohan reports.

Video journalist Yousef Eldin