Swapping dance moves for hard hats

Video

The music festival SXM is the biggest annual event held in the Caribbean island of St Martin attracting about 4,000 people.

But this year some of those attending the festival also volunteered to help with restoration projects across the island which is still rebuilding after the widespread destruction caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

The BBC Travel Show’s Greg Mckenzie reports.

The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.