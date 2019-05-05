Venezuela crisis: Guaidó defiant
Guaidó: 'Maduro does not have full military support'

Days ago Juan Guaidó was on the streets of Caracas calling the "final phase" in his attempts to oust Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro.

This attempt, termed a "coup" by the Maduro government, failed. So what next?

Juan Guaidó spoke to the BBC's Nick Bryant.

