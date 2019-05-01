Bolivia landslide sweeps houses away
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

La Paz landslide destroys homes in Bolivia's capital

A landslide destroyed over a dozen homes in the Bolivian capital of La Paz on Tuesday.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 01 May 2019