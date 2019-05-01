Venezuelan president's defiant TV address

Video

Venezuela's embattled president Nicolás Maduro cut a defiant figure in a speech which addressed the country's ongoing crisis.

It comes after opposition leader Juan Guaidó called on the military to help him end Mr Maduro's rule and protesters took to the streets in the capital Caracas in support of Mr Guaidó. But military leaders instead accused Mr Guaidó of an attempted coup.

Mr Maduro vowed to continue in government, saying he and his socialist government "face so many attacks and so many lies".