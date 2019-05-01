Boliva landslide sweeps houses away

Media player
La Paz landslide destroys homes in Bolivia's capital
A landslide destroyed over a dozen homes in the Bolivian capital of La Paz on Tuesday.
Local media reported that 17 houses were lost, but no deaths were reported as authorities had evacuated the area.
01 May 2019
