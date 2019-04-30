Giant teddy 'breaks world record'
Video

Mexico giant teddy bear 'breaks world record'

Residents of the Mexican town of Xonacatlán have entered the Guinness Book of World Records with a massive teddy bear.

The gigantic stuffed toy is said to be the biggest of its kind.

The giant was stitched together over three months as part of a publicity drive to attract more tourists to the town.

