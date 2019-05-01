'Change the rules'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Can football with special rules help reduce violence in Colombia?
In Colombia's capital Bogota, football - long associated with violence - is being used to try to promote peace in violent neighbourhoods as organisation 'Tiempo de Juego' changes the rules to encourage teams to get along with each other and reduce antagonism on and off the pitch.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
01 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-48068797/can-football-with-special-rules-help-reduce-violence-in-colombiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window