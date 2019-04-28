Can football help reduce violence in Colombia?

Media player
Can football with special rules help reduce violence in Colombia?
In Colombia's capital Bogota, an organisation is using football to try to promote peace in violent neighbourhoods.
Football has long been associated with violence in the South American country.
But 'Tiempo de Juego' change the rules to encourage teams to get along with each other and reduce antagonism on and off the pitch.
Maleja Riveros, one of the organisers, tells BBC Minute how it works.
Video Journalist: Marcela Han
28 Apr 2019
