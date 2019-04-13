The rebels who took on Catholic abuse
The rebels who changed the Catholic Church

The Catholic Church has faced a wave of child sexual abuse accusations in the last few decades.

In Chile, a few brave people told their story which started an extraordinary chain of events.

Ordinary people stood up and said change must happen. Remarkably, it did.

