The rebels who took on Catholic abuse

The rebels who changed the Catholic Church
The Catholic Church has faced a wave of child sexual abuse accusations in the last few decades.
In Chile, a few brave people told their story which started an extraordinary chain of events.
Ordinary people stood up and said change must happen. Remarkably, it did.
- Read more: Chile abuse priest removed by Vatican
13 Apr 2019
