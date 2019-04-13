Milk for fish: Bartering in Venezuela

Media player
Venezuela Crisis: Lack of cash leads to bartering
As soaring inflation in Venezuela creates a shortage of cash, people have turned to bartering, exchanging fish for different types of food and other goods.
13 Apr 2019
