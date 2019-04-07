Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bridge collapses into river after boat crash
A boat has collided with a bridge in Brazil's northern state of Pará, sending a 200 metre (657ft) section into the Moju River.
Two small cars fell into the water after the ship crashed into one of the pillars, witnesses said.
Pará governor Helder Barbalho posted footage of the collapsed bridge on Twitter
.
-
07 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-47843280/brazil-bridge-collapses-into-river-after-boat-crash-in-para-stateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window