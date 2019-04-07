Where not even graves are safe
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Where not even graves are safe

Grave robbers are looting Caracas' main cemetery. Grieving relatives worry their loved ones' remains could be next.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 07 Apr 2019