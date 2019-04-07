Where not even graves are safe

Media player
At Caracas' largest cemetery, Cementerio del Sur, most of the graves have been looted, for jewellery, gold teeth, or even bones, which can be sold for use in rituals.
For grieving relatives like Eladio Bastida, who checks on his wife's grave every week to make sure it's not been looted, the situation is a metaphor for that of embattled Venezuela as a whole.
BBC News correspondent Will Grant visited the cemetery.
Camera/editor Julia Galiano-Rios.
07 Apr 2019
