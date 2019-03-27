Media player
Time-lapse captures Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano erupting
These dramatic time-lapse videos capture Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano spewing out lava and gas on Tuesday.
Nobody was injured, but authorities are monitoring the volcano and have issued a warning to nearby towns.
27 Mar 2019
