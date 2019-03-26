Is the Pope kissing goodbye to ring tradition?
Is Pope Francis kissing goodbye to ring tradition?

The papal ring, worn on the third finger of the right hand, is a powerful symbol of a pontiff’s authority.

Kissing the ring is a common way for Catholics to greet the Pope.

However, in a video which has been widely shared online, Pope Francis can be seeing pulling his hand away as visitors attempt the gesture.

