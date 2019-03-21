'There is simply no water'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Venezuelans collect mountain run-off as water shortages persist

A recent power cut caused water shortages, but for many Venezuelans, dry taps are nothing new.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 21 Mar 2019