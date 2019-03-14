'We want genuinely free elections in Venezuela'
Juan Guaidó: 'We want genuinely free elections in Venezuela'

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaidó has dismissed allegations that he has sabotaged the country's electrical system.

He told the BBC's Will Grant he had the backing of the people and would continue to push for "genuinely free elections".

