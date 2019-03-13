'Like living in the apocalypse'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Like living in the apocalypse'

Venezuela's blackout has lasted several days and with poverty levels already high and 40C heat, how is the country coping?

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 13 Mar 2019