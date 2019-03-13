Venezuela blackout: 'It's like living in the apocalypse'
Venezuelan crisis: Running out of food, power and cash in blackout

Each hour that passes without power in Venezuela brings more havoc and stress to a country already on edge.

The blackout has lasted several days and with poverty levels already high and 40C heat, how is the country coping?

