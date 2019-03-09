Media player
Venezuela police clash with protesters
Riot police in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, clashed with opposition supporters in a day of rival demonstrations.
Thousands of people took to the streets in response to a call by opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who has declared himself interim president. President Nicolás Maduro also urged his followers to join demonstrations.
09 Mar 2019
