Venezuela police clash with protesters
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Venezuela police clash with protesters

Riot police in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, clashed with opposition supporters in a day of rival demonstrations.

Thousands of people took to the streets in response to a call by opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who has declared himself interim president. President Nicolás Maduro also urged his followers to join demonstrations.

  • 09 Mar 2019