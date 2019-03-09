Long watch: Felipe's last journey
Video

The boy who risked his life for an American dream

The United States is set to overhaul how it handles illegal migrants after a young boy and girl, both from Guatemala, died while in US custody in December.

Their deaths coincides with a spike in the number of young migrant families apprehended at the border. Many of them come from Guatemala.

To find out what is driving young families to the US, the BBC's Patricia Sulbarán went back to the village of one of those children, Felipe Gomez Alonzo.

Video journalist: Ed Ram

