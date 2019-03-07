Defying loneliness in a Rio favela
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Defying loneliness in a Rio favela

A daycare centre is uniting the generations in Rio de Janeiro's City of God favela, where last year drug-related violence took, on average, one life every three days.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 07 Mar 2019