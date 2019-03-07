Young and old defy loneliness in Rio favela

Video

A daycare centre is uniting the generations in Rio de Janeiro's City of God favela, where last year drug-related violence took, on average, one life every three days.

The constant unrest has left many people in the shanty town lonely, including older people who have lost relatives and children who have lost siblings or have absent fathers.

Elderly residents help at the centre, sharing fun, learning and affection with local children, developing bonds which they hope will last as the children grow older.

BBC News joined them as part of the Crossing Divides season.