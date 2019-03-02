Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The carnival parade shining a light on mental health
During the famous Rio Carnival, street parades or so-called blocos are in full swing all over the city.
For the 18th year in a row, patients and employees of the Nise da Silveira Institute have joined in the celebrations to highlight mental illness.
The institute is named after a Brazilian psychiatrist who was a pioneer in using art to help treat mental illnesses in the 1950's.
Produced by Julia Carneiro and Caren Moy.
02 Mar 2019
