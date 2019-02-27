'Being transgender isn't easy in Colombia'

Video

250 Milligrams say they're the only transgender male rock band in South America.

The group's leader, Jhonnatan Espinosa, told BBC Minute the band got its name from the 250mg dosage of testosterone many members have taken as part of their transition from a woman to a man.

The band hope their concerts will reduce the stigma around trans men in their country.

About three quarters of all global murders of transgender people take place in South and Central America, according to a 2016 report by Transgender Europe.

Jhonnatan said trans people are often "kicked out of their towns" and "their lives are always at risk".

Last year, the Colombian president’s adviser on human rights, Paula Gaviria, said Colombia was committed to protecting LGBT rights.

“The murders of LGBTI people pain us,” she said. “We need that violence stops being what defines us as a country. Nothing can and should be above the respect for life.”