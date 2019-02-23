Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Clashes at the Venezuela-Colombia border
Security forces have used tear gas to disperse Venezuelan protesters gathered at the country's border with Colombia.
President Nicolás Maduro has closed the country's border with Brazil amid a row over the delivery of humanitarian aid.
-
23 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window