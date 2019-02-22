Video

Tensions were high at a road blockade in Venezuela, as lawmakers clashed with soldiers stopping trucks from passing.

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó and his allies have been helping convoys of trucks head to neighbouring Brazil and Colombia to receive food and medicine organised by the US.

This is in defiance of President Nicolás Maduro, who denies Venezuela is in any crisis and has closed the border with Brazil amid the row over humanitarian aid.

More than three million Venezuelans have fled their country over recent years, blaming hunger, lack of medical care, rising unemployment and violent crime.