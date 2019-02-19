Trump: No way out for Maduro backers

Media player
Venezuela: Trump vows 'no way out' for Maduro's military backers
US President Donald Trump has urged Venezuela's military to accept an amnesty offered by opposition leader Juan Guaidó.
In a speech in Florida, Mr Trump said the US sought a peaceful transition from the political crisis in Venezuela.
But he warned that the military would find "no safe harbour, no way out" and risked losing everything if they did not drop their support for embattled President Nicolás Maduro.
19 Feb 2019
