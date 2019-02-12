US 'warmongering' in Venezuela - Maduro
Maduro: US 'warmongering' in order to take over Venezuela

In an exclusive interview with the BBC, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has lashed out at Donald Trump, calling the US president a white supremacist and accusing him of undermining Venezuela for his own ends.

Speaking to BBC’s Orla Guerin, he said the US was waging a "political war" for the extreme right in order to take over his country.

