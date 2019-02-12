US 'warmongering' in Venezuela - Maduro

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Maduro: US 'warmongering' in order to take over Venezuela
In an exclusive interview with the BBC, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has lashed out at Donald Trump, calling the US president a white supremacist and accusing him of undermining Venezuela for his own ends.
Speaking to BBC’s Orla Guerin, he said the US was waging a "political war" for the extreme right in order to take over his country.
-
12 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-47212857/maduro-us-warmongering-in-order-to-take-over-venezuelaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window