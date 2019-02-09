Media player
Venezuela's gold diplomacy gamble
As Venezuela’s oil industry has plummeted with sanctions and economic collapse, President Nicolas Maduro has turned to his country’s other mineral wealth: gold.
He’s used it to win allies and raise money. But the US, which has urged Mr Maduro to stand down, has warned those profiting from what it calls Venezuela’s illegitimate gold trade.
The BBC's Mark Lowen takes a look at Venezuela's gold diplomacy gamble.
Camera and editing by Lee Durant.
