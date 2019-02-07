Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brazil's mining dams: A disaster waiting to happen?
As mines in Brazil fight to cater for the world's growing demand for metals such as steel, huge amounts of toxic waste are being produced. The cheapest way to dispose of this sludge is in dumping-grounds, sealed with a dam.
In January, one of these dams collapsed and left hundreds of people dead and missing in the town of Brumadinho.
The BBC's David Shukman investigates how this happened - and visits two other sites nearby to see whether we should fear a future disaster.
-
07 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-47165472/brazil-s-mining-dams-a-disaster-waiting-to-happenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window