Venezuela's health system in state of collapse

Venezuela crisis: A health system in a state of collapse
President Nicolas Maduro promised Venezuelans free medical treatment for all - but hospitals are now only able to offer a bed and little else.
Hospital staff and families of patients say the health service has crumbled, neglected by the government over the last five years.
Now there is barely running water, let alone enough medicines, as the BBC's Orla Guerin reports.
08 Feb 2019
