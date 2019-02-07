A bus ride through crisis-hit Caracas
Life in Caracas: 'Shortages, violence... it's like a war zone'

Venezuela is in the grip of a worsening crisis, as President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaidó battle for power.

The population is struggling with hyperinflation, power cuts and shortages of food and medicine.

Among those affected are the 3m people who live in and around the capital Caracas.

Moving from place to place has become a daily chore, as the BBC's James Reynolds reports as he joins passengers on one of the city's buses.

