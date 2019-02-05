'How I survived the Brazil dam collapse'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I was in my truck as the mudslide hit'
What do you do when you see a huge mudslide coming and there's nowhere to go?
Elias Nunes gives a first-hand account of how he and his colleague survived the Brumadinho dam's collapse.
-
05 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window