Venezuela protester: 'This is for all the young people'
Venezuela protests: Thousands take to the streets in rival rallies

Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets in Venezuela to call for President Nicolás Maduro to give up power. They turned out in support of self-declared interim leader Juan Guaidó.

But crowds also attended a rival rally in favour of Mr Maduro.

  • 02 Feb 2019
