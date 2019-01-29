Juan Guaidó on Venezuela's "abuse of power"
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Juan Guaidó on Venezuela's political crisis

Self-declared leader of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, has said there is an “abuse of power” in the country.

The opposition leader proclaimed himself interim president following large protests under President Nicolás Maduro’s authority.

In an interview with BBC Mundo’s correspondent, Guillermo Olmo, Mr Guaidó says why he thinks he’s fit to take over as president and discusses the ongoing political unrest.

  • 29 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Military attache backs Venezuela's Guaido