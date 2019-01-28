Desperate Venezuelan women selling hair
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Venezuela crisis: Desperate women selling their own hair

The political crisis in Venezuela has thousands more people fleeing the country. Many are without money and some are going to extreme measures.

Luis Fernando, a Venezuelan himself, buys women's hair for as much as 180,000 Colombian pesos (about £45).

Video by Angélica M Casas

  • 28 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Thousands more leave Venezuela amid new crisis