Desperate Venezuelan women selling hair

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Venezuela crisis: Desperate women selling their own hair
The political crisis in Venezuela has thousands more people fleeing the country. Many are without money and some are going to extreme measures.
Luis Fernando, a Venezuelan himself, buys women's hair for as much as 180,000 Colombian pesos (about £45).
Video by Angélica M Casas
-
28 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-47036676/venezuela-crisis-desperate-women-selling-their-own-hairRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window