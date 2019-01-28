Rare tornado hits Cuban capital
Three people are dead and more than 172 injured after a rare tornado ripped through Cuba's capital, Havana.

With wind speeds of up to 100km/h (60mph), the first tornado to hit the city in decades uprooted trees and cut power in poor areas late on Sunday.

