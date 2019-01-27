Thousands more leave Venezuela amid new crisis

Video

Venezuela's political crisis has deepened. Opposition leader Juan Guaidó has declared himself interim president following large protests, galvanising opponents of current socialist President Nicolás Maduro.

The US and other Latin American countries have backed Mr Guaidó but Mr Maduro has accused him of starting a coup.

Meanwhile the humanitarian crisis continues and thousands more people have been forced to leave the country, many crossing into neighbouring Colombia.

Video by Angélica M Casas and John Landy