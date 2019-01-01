Brazil's new president takes office
Brazil's new president, Jair Bolsonaro, takes office

Brazil's far-right President, Jair Bolsonaro, has used his inaugural speech to promise to build a "society without discrimination or division".

He told Congress he wanted to free Brazil of corruption, crime and economic mismanagement.

