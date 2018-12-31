What it’s like to be Black and Argentine
Black people have had a huge influence on Argentina’s history, but now they make up only one percent of the population of Buenos Aires.

Afro-Argentines, whose families descended from the slave trade, often feel like they’ve been written out of history and are mistaken for foreigners in their own country.

Produced by Hannah Green and Hannah Gelbart for the BBC News at Ten.

Reporter: Celestina Olulode

  • 31 Dec 2018
