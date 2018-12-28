Video

Colombian musician Gelo Arango wants reggaeton to stop focusing on sex and the mistreatment of women.

Reggaeton is one of the fastest growing music genres in the world, with artists like Luis Fonsi racking up billions of views for their songs online.

Gelo told BBC Minute that to do reggaeton as a woman "you have to show off your body". She says her challenge is to change perceptions about the genre through her lyrics.

Video journalists: Patrick Clahane and Marcela Han