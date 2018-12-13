Video

Some same-sex couples in Brazil are rushing to get married, fearful that right-wing President-elect Jair Bolsonaro will challenge their right to wed after taking office next year.

Mr Bolsonaro has been criticised for homophobic comments, including saying that he would rather have a dead son than a gay son.

Brazil legalised same-sex marriage in 2013.

Mr Bolsonaro has said gay people would be "happy with his government" and lawyers say reversing the law would in any case require a complicated constitutional amendment.

But two couples told the BBC on their wedding day they were taking no chances.

Video journalist: Luciani Gomes.