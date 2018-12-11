Oil thieves cause spill in Brazil bay

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Oil thieves cause spill in Rio de Janeiro's Guanabara Bay
At least 60,000 litres (16,000 gallons) of oil has spilled into Rio de Janeiro’s Guanabara Bay and the nearby Estrela river.
The Brazilian oil company Transpetro said the 4km (2.5-mile) spill was caused by thieves who broke into a pipeline last week.
Workers have cleared most of the oil, but a biologist said it would be weeks until the extent of the damage to local wildlife would be known.
11 Dec 2018
