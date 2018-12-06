The CCTV images that sparked a movement

Video

Cindy Arlette Contreras sparked a women's rights movement in Peru when CCTV images emerged showing her ex-boyfriend dragging her through a hotel reception.

Arlette refused to accept the one-year suspended sentence her attacker received for the lesser charge of assault, after the court dismissed the more serious charges of attempted murder and rape. She joined forces with others to launch Peru's grass roots 'Ni Una Menos' (No Woman Less) movement.

Reporting by Hannah Gelbart. Produced by Elaine Jung. Filmed and edited by Derrick Evans.

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year and shares their stories. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use #100Women.