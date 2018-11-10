Disabled man walking from Honduras to US

Video

President Trump has taken steps to ban undocumented immigrants to the US from applying for asylum except at a port of entry.

On announcing the move, the White House cited the caravan of Central American migrants currently making its way north through Mexico towards the United States.

The measure, which is expected to be challenged in court by civil liberties groups, complicates the situation for the migrants in the caravan, many of whom claim they are fleeing endemic poverty and violence at home.

One of them is Isaac Peralta from Honduras, whose long journey is made even harder by his disability.